Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 648.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,290 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $25,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.