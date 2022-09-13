Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 38,374 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,984 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,374 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

