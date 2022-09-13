Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $44.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.6% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $44,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,632,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.84. 67,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,551. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.64 and its 200 day moving average is $152.82.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

