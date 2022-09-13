Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $27.92 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 270,734 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. 658,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,600,139. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $262.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

