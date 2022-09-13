Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $22.61 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,079 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.6 %

BMY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.91. 345,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,529,822. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $153.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.