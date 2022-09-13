Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 64,789 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $72,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. 477,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,678,689. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86.

