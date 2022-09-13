Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 40,308 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,308 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.42 and a 200-day moving average of $195.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

