Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 233,620 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 126.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,620 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.2 %
JPM traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.96. 389,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,446,106. The stock has a market cap of $345.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
