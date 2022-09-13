Bank of America Lowers Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $30.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. Gentex has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.