Bank of America Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $75.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a maintains rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.70.

NYSE BWA opened at $39.43 on Friday. BorgWarner has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $50.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BorgWarner by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

