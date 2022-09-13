Ball (NYSE:BALL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 168,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,987,971 shares.The stock last traded at $58.77 and had previously closed at $60.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ball to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

Ball Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

