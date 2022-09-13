Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907,351 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for 2.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $20,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baker Hughes Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. 120,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,692,037. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.