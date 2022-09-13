Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Holdings Trimmed by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Badger Meter accounts for 1.7% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 0.33% of Badger Meter worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 366.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 91,459 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 63,203 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Badger Meter by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.25. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,339. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $88.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

