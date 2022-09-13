Baader Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €9.30 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €9.30 ($9.49) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

TAG Immobilien stock traded up €0.56 ($0.57) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €9.40 ($9.59). 1,124,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 2.88. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €8.52 ($8.69) and a fifty-two week high of €27.38 ($27.94). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.