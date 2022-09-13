B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Short Interest Down 94.6% in August

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

RILYK traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 3,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.