Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$11.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 4.1 %

TSE:AYA traded down C$0.33 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.72. 148,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.91. The stock has a market cap of C$810.42 million and a PE ratio of -213.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.58.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

