Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 1.9 %
OTC:AYASF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
