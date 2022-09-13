Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Position Boosted by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 411.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743,775 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $40,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RNA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 5.9 %

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $342,704.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,474. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNA traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. 2,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,537. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.88. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.