Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Boosted by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,292,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 13.0% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $119,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

AVEM stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.60. 3,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,557. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

