Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.

Shares of AVNS stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. 12,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,810. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

