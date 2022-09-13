Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) PT Raised to $47.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGR. KeyCorp cut shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE AGR traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,075. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Avangrid by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

