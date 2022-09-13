Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Up 4,937.5% in August

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, an increase of 4,937.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.3 days.

Avance Gas Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of AVACF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 8,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. Avance Gas has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVACF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux raised Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Avance Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

