Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 million, a PE ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

