AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.25 to $0.39 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barrington Research cut AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

AutoWeb Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

