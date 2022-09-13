AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at Bank of America

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $116.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,633,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,633,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,942 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $2,995,383.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,241,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,974,556.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,351 shares of company stock worth $58,525,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.