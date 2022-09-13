Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.52-$6.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.20.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,208. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 205,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $231,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,538,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.