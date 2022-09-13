Auto (AUTO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.69 Million

Auto (AUTO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Auto has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $263.36 or 0.01190095 BTC on major exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $13.96 million and $2.69 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Auto

Auto’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official website is autofarm.network. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Buying and Selling Auto

According to CryptoCompare, “AutoFarm is a yield farming aggregator running on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon Chain (MATIC) and Huobi ECO chain (HECO).The DApp (Decentralised Application) was designed with the purpose of optimising DeFi (Decentralised Finance) users yields as they interact with the other DApps in the DeFi space.Autofarm was initiated on Binance Smart Chain with no pre-farm, no pre-sales and with the goal of optimising DeFi users' yield farming at the lowest possible cost (All APY & APRs shown have already included fees).”

