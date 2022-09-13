Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 11,856 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,939 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,722,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 437.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,648 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 3.7 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

