Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Market Cap Hits $9.39 Million

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $4.50 or 0.00022309 BTC on major exchanges. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and $8.14 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CRYPTO:ATM) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid. The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

Buying and Selling Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The Atletico de Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a utility token that gives Atletico de Madrid fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, club recognition, and more.ATM token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by Atletico de Madrid. Atletico de Madrid is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Matchday tickets.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.Club-specific NFTs.”

