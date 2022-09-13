ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Up 945.0% in August

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 945.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of AACG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,198. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATA Creativity Global (AACG)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.