Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Down 90.5% in August

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASBFY stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. 90,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASBFY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays downgraded Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Investec downgraded Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,275.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

