Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,275.00.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $16.39 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

