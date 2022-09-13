Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 7,512 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elastic Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of ESTC traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.19. 1,082,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,680. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Elastic Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

