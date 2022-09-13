Arweave (AR) Price Hits $10.69 on Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $357.03 million and $19.38 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.69 or 0.00048113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,221.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.22 or 0.00577026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00246020 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004917 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008946 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

