Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $274,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.