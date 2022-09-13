Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
