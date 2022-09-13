Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.72. 825,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 425,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 841.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 238,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

