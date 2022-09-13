Arcona Reaches One Day Volume of $36,997.00 (ARCONA)

Arcona (ARCONA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Arcona has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Arcona has a market cap of $1.14 million and $36,997.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcona coin can currently be bought for about $0.0743 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arcona Coin Profile

Arcona’s genesis date was March 30th, 2018. Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. Arcona’s official website is www.arcona.space. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcona Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arcona – X Reality Metaverse aims to bring together the virtual and real worlds. The Arcona X Reality environment generates new forms of reality by bringing digital objects into the physical world and bringing physical world objects into the digital world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcona directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcona should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcona using one of the exchanges listed above.

