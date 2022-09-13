AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stake Boosted by Prospect Capital Advisors LLC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 142.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for about 2.2% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE APP traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. 55,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -93.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

