Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,339 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Stock Down 4.5 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.