API3 Hits Market Cap of $100.78 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00008017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $100.78 million and $12.22 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About API3

API3 was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

