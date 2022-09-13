Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) PT at C$70.94

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTY shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$61.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$58.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$45.20 and a 1-year high of C$71.91.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.4000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.