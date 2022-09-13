Analysts Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Price Target at $414.09

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $414.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $338.42 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $327.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

