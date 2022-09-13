Analysts Set Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target at $13.60

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.
Several research firms have recently commented on CLNN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clene to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 74,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $187,271.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,422,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,216.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 74,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $187,271.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,422,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,216.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Henry Stevens bought 47,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $183,498.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,650.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 127,272 shares of company stock valued at $383,870 over the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $8.10.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
