Analysts Set Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target at $13.60

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLNN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clene to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 74,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $187,271.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,422,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,216.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 74,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $187,271.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,422,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,216.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Henry Stevens bought 47,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $183,498.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,650.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 127,272 shares of company stock valued at $383,870 over the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Clene Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 570.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also

