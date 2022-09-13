Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 13th (AYA, CGY, CPLF, CPX, ITR, KNT, NVX, PHX, PLC, SCL)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 13th:

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Get Aya Gold & Silver Inc alerts:

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) was given a C$75.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF)

was given a C$10.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$49.00 to C$51.00.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$4.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00.

NV Gold (CVE:NVX) was given a C$0.27 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$9.50 to C$11.50.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) was given a C$0.51 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$8.50 to C$7.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price lowered by Acumen Capital from C$7.75 to C$7.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.