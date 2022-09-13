AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) were down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 56 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.33.
AMTD Digital Trading Down 11.7 %
About AMTD Digital
AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMTD Digital (HKD)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.