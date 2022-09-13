Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down to $17.68

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.68, but opened at $16.61. Amplitude shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 2,246 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.82 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amplitude news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $120,975.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,140 shares of company stock worth $296,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.