Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMPH opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.64. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $176,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $176,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 18,386 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $642,590.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,289 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.