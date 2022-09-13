AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Position Boosted by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services makes up 1.3% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.32% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $14,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMN opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.06. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

