American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.10 million-$148.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APEI shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

APEI stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. 12,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,247. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.57.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

