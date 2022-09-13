Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 565,563 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,563 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Carrier Global worth $48,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 111,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,104. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

